'Off-script': NFL analyst questions Jared Goff's play-making abilities

The grit and toughness demonstrated by quarterback Jared Goff last season appealed to new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes. "The last time I saw him, he was starting a divisional playoff game on the road and completing over 70 percent of his passes and doing that with a broken hand," Holmes said on The Athletic's "Football Show" podcast. "The one thing that I have always known about Jared is his toughness -- his physical and mental toughness. That’s always stood out to me ever since he was a rookie, when he got thrown in with the Rams. It wasn’t a great situation from an offensive line standpoint, and he took a beating. But, he kept getting up. So, I knew that Dan’s vision of having a team that has grit and toughness, I knew Jared would fit that."