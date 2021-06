First it was Gerrit Cole, and now, Corey Kluber's name is being dragged through the mud. Well, mud and pine tar, that is. If the name Brian "Bubba" Harkins doesn't ring a bell, don't worry, it probably shouldn't. Only the most hardcore baseball fans will remember Harkins, an employee with the Los Angeles Angels, who was let go from the club for concocting and distributing sticky substances to Major League pitchers. "Bubba" was dismissed by the club last year, and revealed ties to Gerrit Cole upon his firing.