Sheriff Jennifer Harlow: Local Law Enforcement

I wanted to let our community know there has been a lot happening since my last update from the beginning of the year. I am grateful we are working towards the pandemic regulations being behind us and families and community members can once again return to some state of normalcy. In acknowledging the restrictions that are being lifted this is leaving my department very busy which we are thankful for. The community members will see civil paperwork on the rise, superior and family court will be lifting more restrictions, hopefully in the near future, and there will be more opportunities for individuals to appear in person.