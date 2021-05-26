Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orleans County, VT

Sheriff Jennifer Harlow: Local Law Enforcement

By Sheriff Jennifer Harlow
Caledonian Record-News
 12 days ago

I wanted to let our community know there has been a lot happening since my last update from the beginning of the year. I am grateful we are working towards the pandemic regulations being behind us and families and community members can once again return to some state of normalcy. In acknowledging the restrictions that are being lifted this is leaving my department very busy which we are thankful for. The community members will see civil paperwork on the rise, superior and family court will be lifting more restrictions, hopefully in the near future, and there will be more opportunities for individuals to appear in person.

www.caledonianrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Greensboro, VT
County
Orleans County, VT
Newport, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jr High#Distracted Driving#County Sheriff#Family Law#County Court#State Law#Ocsd#Newport Police Department#Mondayfriday#Vsp#Leab#Operation Santa#Orleans County Community#Rotary Club#Vermont Law Enforcement#Orleans County Residents#Community Members#Vermont State Police#Civil Paperwork#Board Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
ccenterdispatch.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Williston

Vermont State Police On Saturday night the Vermont State Police were called to respond to Interstate 89, northbound, for a report of a motorcycle that had crashed. When police arrived on scene they found the operator of the motorcycle, Joseph Jerome, deceased. Williston Police Department, Richmond Rescue, and Richmond Fire...
Vermont StateBennington Banner

The Checkup for May 16: 'Breakthrough cases' rare in Vermont

"Breakthrough cases," in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, have occurred among 161 of the 250,000-plus fully-vaccinated Vermonters, the Vermont Department of Health has reported. That translates to one in more than 1,550, or 0.06 percent. "COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. However, the vaccines...
Newport, VTCaledonian Record-News

Corrections Aiming To Move Away From Transitional Housing

The Vermont Department of Corrections is looking to transition from transitional housing for offenders exiting jail. The DOC asserts that someone released from jail is less likely to re-offend if that person has a support system and his own apartment rather than spending time in a transitional residence with other former inmates under constant supervision. The plan is to reduce about 90 beds in congregated housing sites throughout the state and instead locate people in scattered residences.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont Statewhdh.com

2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Vermont

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said. The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. The second crash happened late Saturday night on...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
Vermont Statenewportvermontdailyexpress.com

Tom Hanlon talks about his lifelong law enforcement career

DERBY – Lieutenant Tom Hanlon has spent most of his life serving and protecting citizens. He took a job with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department in 2007 after a 25-year career with the Vermont State Police. “This is my specialty. I’m not an electrician and I’m not a carpenter or...
Vermont StateWCAX

Lowest Vermont COVID hospitalizations in months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in six months, less than 10 people are in Vermont hospitals with COVID-19. One person is in the ICU. Gov. Phil Scott commemorated the milestone with a tweet. The health department hosted nine walk-in clinics across the state Saturday. There’s another Sunday...
Vermont StateRegister Citizen

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
Vermont Statewhdh.com

Vermont speeds up reopening

The state of Vermont has moved to phase three of its reopening plan two weeks earlier than had been planned. The state moved to phase three Friday rather than June 1 because it has already exceeded the goal of having of having more than 60% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
Vermont StateWCAX

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A motorcycle crash overnight has left one man dead. According to Vermont State Police, they responded to a call of a crash at around 11:40 p.m. last night on I-89 northbound in Richmond. Police say, Joseph Jerome, 47, of Williston was dead when they arrived. Details...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

﻿A Vermont man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-89 Saturday.

A Vermont man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-89 late Saturday night. Vermont State Police say Joseph Jerome, 47, was heading north near Richmond around 11:30 p.m. Police say Jerome was already dead by the time emergency crews arrived. This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is...
Vermont StateBarton Chronicle

Fatal accident in Charleston

According to a VSP press release: On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 2:10 in the afternoon, the Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston Fire Department and Newport Emergency Services, responded for a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Chilafoux Road and Gay Hill Road in the Town of Charleston, VT. The investigation revealed a vehicle left the roadway when traveling north on Chilafoux Road just after the intersection of Gay Hill Road and overturned off the traveled portion of the roadway. EMS transported Frank Amatruda, age 77 of Charleston to North Country Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.
Vermont StateWCAX

Morgan man faces charges after breaking into NEK home

NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morgan man is facing burglary charges after he and another man broke into a Newport Center home. According to Vermont State Police, the incident happened on Tuesday around 8 p.m. The victims told police that belongings were stolen, though it’s unclear how much. One...
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Charleston Man Dies In Afternoon Crash

An afternoon crash in Charleston claimed the life of a local man, Wednesday. Vermont State Police say Frank Amatruda, 77, died when his 2013 Chevy truck left Chilafoux Road in Charleston and flipped a little after 2 p.m. The crash happened just after the intersection of Gay Hill Road, police said.