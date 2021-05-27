Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Plan to allow expungement of first-time drunken driving convictions advances in Michigan legislature

By Lauren Gibbons
Posted by 
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Part of a package of bills aimed at making first-time drunken-driving convictions eligible for expungement advanced in the Michigan Legislature this week. On Wednesday, the Michigan House passed Senate Bill 400, part of a five-bill House and Senate package that taken together would give drivers with a conviction of operating a vehicle while intoxicated the option to remove their first offense from the record books, as long as it didn’t lead to the death or serious injury of a victim.

www.mlive.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Mcbroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Expungement#The Michigan Legislature#The Michigan House#Senate#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Michigan Statelakecountystar.com

Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

Senate Bill 393, Give tax break to businesses afflicted by virus lockdowns: 19 to 16 in the Senate. To authorize tax relief for a business that was forced to close for at least six weeks due to an executive or emergency order that cost the company 25% of its gross receipts for the year.
Michigan StateUS News and World Report

Michigan Republicans Pass Bills to Add Voter ID Requirements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate passed contentious legislation Wednesday that would mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail. The bills, which were sent to the GOP-led House on party-line 19-16 votes, are...
Michigan Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Michigan Supreme Court: Send Unlock Michigan proposal to Legislature

Jun. 11—LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Board of State of Canvassers must certify Unlock Michigan's petition signatures and advance the proposal to the state Legislature. The court's ruling will likely allow the GOP-controlled House and Senate to repeal the 1945 law that bolstered Democratic Gov....
Michigan StatePride Source

Michigan Senate Recognizes Pride Month for the First Time Ever

The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate, for the first time ever, recognized June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month by adopting a resolution that was the brainchild of openly gay State Sen. Jeremy Moss. The effort had bipartisan support. All 16 Democrats signed on as co-sponsors as did two Republican senators, Jim Stamas (R-Midland) and Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City).
Tallahassee, FLMiami Herald

Florida Supreme Court snuffs out another effort to legalize marijuana

For the third time in three months, the Florida Supreme Court dashed the hopes of Floridians who want to see expanded access to cannabis. In a 5-2 ruling on Thursday, the state’s highest court found a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana to be misleading. The initiative, titled “Regulate Marijuana in a Manner Similar to Alcohol to Establish Age, Licensing, and Other Restrictions,” also would have allowed Floridians to grow cannabis at home. Had it reached the ballot, the initiative would have needed the approval of 60% of voters to become a part of the state Constitution.
PoliticsWCAX

Amendment would allow NH Legislature to end governor’s emergency orders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Lawmakers adopted language during budget negotiations Wednesday that would allow the New Hampshire Legislature to end a state of emergency or any emergency order issued by the governor by a majority vote. “The governor’s power to renew a state of emergency shall terminate upon a majority...