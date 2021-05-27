Plan to allow expungement of first-time drunken driving convictions advances in Michigan legislature
Part of a package of bills aimed at making first-time drunken-driving convictions eligible for expungement advanced in the Michigan Legislature this week. On Wednesday, the Michigan House passed Senate Bill 400, part of a five-bill House and Senate package that taken together would give drivers with a conviction of operating a vehicle while intoxicated the option to remove their first offense from the record books, as long as it didn’t lead to the death or serious injury of a victim.www.mlive.com