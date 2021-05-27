Cancel
This Slammed Mercedes Is Scraping Its Floor Pan On The Speed Bumps In My Daydreams

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no truism in the automotive sphere more accurate than the fact that it’s always cheaper to buy someone else’s finished project than to build your own from scratch. The seller of this W114-chassis Mercedes 250 claims to have spent over $30,000 rebuilding this car from a rusty shell, and is selling the car with an asking price of just about $18,600. While the pictures don’t tell the whole story, this car does seem to be in pretty decent shape, and it’s clear that a lot of time and effort has gone into achieving this particular look.

jalopnik.com
#Mercedes#Daydreams#Brake Lines#Design#Ebay
