Blast from the past

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has empaneled a special grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump, his business, or his business associates. It could be a few months before we know anything, or if there will be anything, about indictments. Is this an indication that Vance expected to indict anyone at all? Ken White and Josh Barro discuss the coverage of the grand jury announcement and the part of the memo sent to then-Attorney General Barr that underlay his decision to announce (purporting to summarize the Mueller report) that the Justice Department lacked sufficient evidence to indict Trump for obstruction of justice. What went into this order by LSFJ Amy Berman Jackson that the memo be released?