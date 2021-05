In the early years of my training to be a pediatric infectious disease physician, I was able to see first hand how vaccines really save lives and impact the welfare of children. I completed my medical training in Turkey and was part of research groups, back in 2008 and 2009, looking into central nervous system infections. We collected samples of cerebral spinal fluid from different hospitals in Turkey and the findings from these studies contributed to two vaccines being introduced into the country's routine child immunisation. That was incredible.