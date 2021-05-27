Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CHERRY AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Rushville, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Highway 27 crossing the Niobrara River, Smith Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 250 crossing the Niobrara River, Rock Hill, Billys Lake and Morgan Lake. This includes Highway 250 between mile markers 24 and 40. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of and north central Nebraska.