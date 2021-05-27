Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Rice by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Rice THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN RICE AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLSWORTH COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov