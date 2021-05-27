Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 615 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dora, or 15 miles south of Portales, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portales, Dora, Arch, Pep and Rogers. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH