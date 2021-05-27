Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Elaborate plastic fork prank goes awry and gets Texas senior class suspended

By Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPBeq_0aCZXxac00

Half a graduating class was suspended from a Texas high school after a "forking" prank landed with a thud.

About 40 senior students from Comfort High School Class of 2021 participated in pranking the school’s athletic field, according to local News 4 San Antonio .

"It was a harmless senior prank that all of us parents knew 100% what was going on," Hope Jay, a parent of two Comfort High School seniors, told News 4.

"They had planned as a group, you know, 40 students, which is half the senior class that comfort High School. They had planned to fork the field, which is putting plastic forks in the dirt."

She said the prank, for the most part, included balloons, a deer bust tilted crookedly on the wall and some saran wrap.

"There’s been no damage, no destruction, no graffiti, no defacing of property, and no police reports," Ms Jay said.

In a Facebook post with the hashtag #freetheforkingseniors, a student’s sister, Steel Lott, said while the larger group forked the field a smaller group entered the school to spray silly string and move furniture. But all got suspended no matter how they were involved, she said.

“They all got [suspended] for two weeks, they have to take all their finals, they aren’t allowed to participate in any senior activities next week, and (most recently) they’re out of [National Honour Society] until the advisory board decides otherwise,” she wrote.

“So the kids who only forked the field received the same punishment as the kids who broke into the school that night.”

School administrators, principal Darren William and district superintendent Tanya Monroe, told the outlet they wouldn’t discuss disciplinary actions or what damage was done.

Reporter Morgan Burrell posted photos of the damage online, including some streamers and rearranged furniture.

She said senior privileges were taken away while students in the top 10 per cent of the class - including the top two performing students at the school were part of the suspension - fear losing their graduating honours.

Shannon Tonroy, whose daughter is valedictorian, said parents thought the mass suspension was part of the school pranking the students in return.

"They have been coerced, hearsay rules," Ms Tonroy said. "They have been guilty without any evidence presented against them."

The school’s salutatorian was also suspended due to the prank, according to his father Bruce Lott.

"You’re looking at your top 10 you’re looking at your valedictorian, your salutatorian and you’re looking at your honour society kids," Mr Lott told News 4. "And this was, you know, a harmless prank that they were gonna do just kind of as a goodbye, you know, put a fork in us kind of a deal."

Residents of the district were more forgiving, with Comfort Liquors owners displaying a sign to congratulate the class of 2021.

"We’re so forking proud!" it said.

The Independent

The Independent

153K+
Followers
83K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Prank#Texas High School#Forks#Plastic#News 4 San Antonio#National Honour Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas hospital suspends nearly 180 employees for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston hospital has suspended 178 employees for two weeks without pay for not complying with demands that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a Tuesday memo, Houston Methodist Hospital system CEO Marc Boom said almost 25,000 employees complied with the vaccination requirement, and 27 of the 178 got the first of a two-dose vaccine and won't be fired if they get their second.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Samuel Olson: Autopsy reveals cause of death of five-year-old who was found in a plastic box in a hotel room

Samuel Olson, the five-year-old boy who was found stuffed in a tote bin in a Texas hotel room, died of blunt force trauma to the head, an autopsy has shown.His decomposing body was found in a plastic tote bin in his dad’s girlfriend’s hotel room in Jasper, east Texas on 1 June after having been missing since 10 May. Samuel’s death has officially been ruled a homicide.The father’s girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, 29, is being held on a $600,000 bond and has been charged with tampering with evidence – a human corpse. But prosecutors have said that they expect more...
Texas StatePosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Get Fired Up For Pit Master Classes in South Texas

If you've ever wanted to learn more about grilling, smoking, and fire poking, we've got something just for you!. I can not tell you how hyped I am about learning more about barbequing ( okay that was weird to spell out!) because, for the last months after learning about Tootsie, a famous female pitmaster, who is the pitmaster at Snow's BBQ in Lexington, Texas, I've been OBSESSED about grilling outdoors. I mean Tootsie is considered the QUEEN OF TEXAS BBQ after all!
High Schoolisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cambridge-Isanti senior class speech by Abigail Scott

As I look out at the crowd of people before my eyes, I realize that there are many of you that I have not seen since last March. This year has been one of the first years where I have felt disconnected from my classmates, teachers, and school. For anyone who has also struggled with a feeling of isolation during the past year, I think this is the perfect time to get a sense of closure.
Moses Lake, WASand Hills Express

Daredevil dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” Morrison said...
Texas StateDaily Advance

Sweeney: Texas rigged soft plastics | Opinion

When it comes to the history of largemouth bass fishing there is probably one bait that has been responsible for more catches and that is the texas rigged worm. When I say texas rigged that means a soft plastic bait with a hook run through the head of the lure and up into the body to make it weedless. On the line above the hook is a bullet weight that is usually pegged to the hook which simply means it doesn’t move on the line.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Child Overdoses in Southern Ohio while a Mom Searches for Her Missing Son

Portsmouth Ohio Police responded to an overdose call involving a child and helped a mom search for her missing addict son. Just before 6 am, officers responded to Robinson Avenue, in Portsmouth, for an overdosed child who became combative when first responders tried to help. The child refused to give the proper information to determine their identity but police were able to figure out who the boy was with the assistance of Scioto County Children Services and Juvenile Court officials.
PetsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘He was healthy and alive before the flight’: TikTok shows heartbreaking moment after a woman’s Pomeranian allegedly died during a United Airlines flight

This article contains graphic content. A viral TikTok video shows a woman distraught over her Pomeranian’s apparent death during a United Airlines flight. Many commenters empathize with her; however, others are blaming her for the dog’s death and questioning her implication that United could be at fault. @pomsky.paws posted the...
Vancouver, WAPosted by
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows white woman pull a gun on group of Black girls in shopping mall

A TikToker has captured the moment where a white woman pulled a gun on a group of Black girls in a shopping mall.The white woman can be seen arguing with the group of Black teens outside a Lids hat store at the Vancouver Mall, in Vancouver, Washington.Both sides appear angry and animated while unintelligible shouting can be heard.But, as the bystander Theo zooms in on the commotion, the white woman can be seen pointing a gun at the group.Mall security are on the scene and can been seen attempting to de-escalate the dispute. Yet they fail to retrieve the...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Spoiled Teen Makes Adoptive Mom Find Her 'Real' Mom, Regrets It Deeply – Subscriber Story

An adopted 18-year-old girl insults her adoptive mother. She believes that her 'real' mother would love her more, and decides to find her. Grace Harlan was adopted when she was two years old, and her parents never hid the adoption from her. They told her that they were very lucky to have her, and that they adored her, but Grace always wondered about her 'real' mom.