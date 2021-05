No need to wash extra plates or utensils for a sample of sweetness—the only thing better than homemade pie is one that you can bring with you on the go, right in the palm of your hand. Personally, we’re privy to all kinds of filling here at inRegister, from apple to blackberry to anything that pairs with whipped cream, but there’s always something a bit special about a Louisiana strawberry, which is why we love that this recipe by Aimee Broussard comes with plenty of homemade jam inside. Don’t worry about being fancy; for this recipe, you can play it safe using a pre-made pie crust from the store and still impress your guests at the next summer shindig.