HOUSTON — The spike in violent crime in the Houston area is downright scary, but there are several things you can do to lower your chances of becoming a victim. Stay aware no matter what you’re doing or where you are. Don’t assume you’re safer in certain parts of town. Criminals out hunting for their next victim are stalking Houston's ritziest restaurants and stores. Once they’ve scoped out their prey, they follow them, ambush them and rob them – or worse.