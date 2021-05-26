newsbreak-logo
Swannanoa, NC

$1 Million Grant Helps College Expand Craft Program

biltmorebeacon.com
 3 days ago

Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa is positioned to become a national leader in liberal arts education thanks to a $948,750 grant from the Windgate Foundation. “After many years of building both our academic and experiential craft programming at Warren Wilson, we are ready to take our undergraduate craft programs to the next level,” said President of Warren Wilson College Lynn Morton. “This vision and plan will elevate Warren Wilson as one of the strongest liberal arts colleges in the country with this distinctive focus on craft.”

Asheville, NCbpr.org

WNC Colleges And Universities Deliberate Vaccine Mandates For Fall

Colleges and universities in Western North Carolina vary when it comes to deciding whether students should be required to get a Covid-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall. The region’s largest universities -- Western Carolina University and the University of North Carolina-Asheville -- have both decided against mandating...
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Nature photography exhibit comes to N.C. Arboretum through Sept. 5

A Life in the Wild, featuring more than 40 large-format images from award-winning nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen, is on now display at the North Carolina Arboretum. Mangelsen has devoted decades of his life to documenting wild places across the globe and the remarkable creatures that inhabit them, and a curated selection can be viewed in the Baker Exhibit Center. The exhibit is shown in conjunction with the ongoing Wild Art outdoor sculpture showcase currently on display in the Arboretum gardens.
Buncombe County, NCtheurbannews.com

Harlem Renaissance Essay Contest

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Gamma Gamma Omega Chapter is encouraging students to explore the significance of African American arts and culture by hosting an essay-writing contest. Students are invited to write about the following: How has the Harlem Renaissance advanced the African American culture?. The Harlem Renaissance celebrated the...
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Vendors needed to help improve community literacy

One of Buncombe County’s greatest assets is its youth. To that end, a major pillar of our Strategic Plan 2025 is creating an educated and capable community with the specific goals of:. · Increasing third grade literacy rates, especially among underperforming students. · Improving college and career readiness. Specifically, the...