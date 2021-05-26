$1 Million Grant Helps College Expand Craft Program

Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa is positioned to become a national leader in liberal arts education thanks to a $948,750 grant from the Windgate Foundation. “After many years of building both our academic and experiential craft programming at Warren Wilson, we are ready to take our undergraduate craft programs to the next level,” said President of Warren Wilson College Lynn Morton. “This vision and plan will elevate Warren Wilson as one of the strongest liberal arts colleges in the country with this distinctive focus on craft.”