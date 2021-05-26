newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

Howard County Council Passes County Executive Ball’s Budget with Record School Funding

By Reporters and Photographers
scotteblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the County Council passed County Executive Calvin Ball’s Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) capital and operating budgets in a 4-1 vote, his third budget as County Executive. The passed FY22 operating budget provides historically high funding to the school system, community college and library system. The Council approved $640.8 million for the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS), a $20.5 million increase over last year’s budget and exceeding Maintenance of Effort (MOE) levels by $10.5 million, marking the largest increase over MOE in seven years. The County also invested support towards continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with funding for non-profits, businesses, and public health efforts.

scotteblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Howard County, MD
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balanced Budget#State Funding#Public Funding#Government Funding#The County Council#Hcpss#Maintenance Of Effort#Moe#Fy22 Operating Budget#Covid#The Health Department#Paygo#Sherriff S Department#The Innovation Fund#Disability Services#Fy22 Capital Budget#Hammond High School#Talbott Springs#Office#Hudson Branch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Howard County, MDWTOP

Howard Co. high school seniors get good news about graduation

Howard County, Maryland, high school students and families got some good news Monday about graduation. More tickets will be available to each high school senior participating in a graduation ceremony. Students are now allowed to receive six guest tickets for graduation, and all guests may sit in the pavilion or...
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Howard County Completes New Cut Road Repairs, Reopens Roadway

Mark Miller, Administrator, Office of Public Information, 410-313-2022. ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County has completed repairs on New Cut Road where the stream bank and road collapsed from the 2018 flood in Ellicott City. The roadway, which was previously closed to through traffic, has reopened. Repairs included the construction of two retaining walls and regrading work to stabilize and strengthen the area between New Cut Road and the New Cut tributary. Upon completion of the stabilization, the entire area was reforested to the maximum extent practical with a variety of native plants and trees. The project also provided an opportunity to replace and reinforce a water main stream crossing that needed repair.  
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Highlights Vaccine Equity, Emphasizes Outreach to Younger Residents

Mark Miller, Administrator, Office of Public Information, 410-313-2022. ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball provided an update on the equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Howard County and emphasized a focus on getting vaccine to younger residents moving forward. To date, 75.4% of residents 16 and over have received a first dose and 58.3% of those 16 and over are fully vaccinated. Last night, Ball announced Howard County will align with the Governor’s latest recommendations to open outdoor entertainment, sports venues, indoor entertainment, and all indoor and outdoor dining 100% this Saturday, May 15. All residents are still required to wear masks in public indoor settings. Photos of the event can be found here.
Finksburg, MDscotteblog.com

Scott E arrives in Finksburg, Maryland

I wrote back on May 6th “Scott E is moving to Carroll County; Blog will continue to cover Howard County News“. Today I can announce we have landed in Finksburg, Maryland. The “official” move is over but there are enough boxes in the new place it might be a month or so before we are all unpacked.
Howard County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Howard County Executive To Announce Additional Business Grants

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) -- On Monday, the Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will announce additional HoCo RISE Business Grant funding. The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Periodic Table in Columbia. “During the course of the past year, our small local businesses have pushed forward...
Howard County, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard County schools double number of attendees allowed at outdoor in-person graduation ceremonies

Howard County schools Superintendent Michael Martirano announced Tuesday that more family members will be able to attend high school graduation ceremonies this spring. When the district last month originally planned the outdoor in-person commencements at Merriweather Post Pavilion, the school system was only going to allow two guests on the lawn per student.
Howard County, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard County announces more than $1.7 million in grants to support restaurants, hotels amid COVID pandemic

Howard County on Monday opened applications for a fourth round of HoCo RISE business grants for local restaurants and hotels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At a news conference, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the new round of grants — with $1.2 million allocated for restaurants and more than $500,000 for hotels — will be funded by the state.
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

HCPSS and Howard County Partners Announce Expanded Participation at Upcoming High School Commencements; increasing the number of guest tickets for each graduate to four

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) and several Howard County partners are pleased to announce expanded opportunities for 2021 high school graduates and their families at the upcoming commencement ceremonies being held at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Originally, two guests were permitted to accompany each graduate with seating on the...
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Opens Applications for 4th Round of Business Grants

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball opened applications for a 4th round of HoCo RISE Business Grants for restaurants and hotels. This round of grants is funded by the State with $1.2 million for restaurants and over $500,000 available for hotels. The County is targeting businesses that have not yet received a grant, but all are welcome to apply. Applications can be completed at www.hceda.org/c19grants by May 24th. Photos of the event can be found here.
Howard County, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

With one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, Howard County’s COVID numbers continue steep decline

A result of having one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, Howard’s coronavirus metrics rates are falling to levels not seen since last June. Two key numbers that public health officials and local leaders use when assessing the spread of the virus — weekly positivity rate and weekly average new-case rate — are both at low levels.
Howard County, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

What Howard police’s Asian liaison officer is doing to bridge the gap between the department and community

Stella Dieu has been on the job as the Howard County Police Department’s Asian community liaison officer for nine months, and it’s been anything but normal. Dieu, who has been with the department for nine years, started the new role during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and has been navigating from a mostly virtual position, as incidents of anti-Asian rhetoric and violence have increased across the county and the country.
Howard County, MDhcpss.org

Howard HS Student Peter Banyas Elected 2021-2022 SMOB

Peter Banyas, a Howard High School rising senior, was recently elected Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) for the 2021-2022 school year. The Howard County Association of Student Councils (HCASC) held the election online, May 5-7. As the new SMOB, Banyas will be eligible to vote on all...
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County leads the state with 55.5% of eligible residents 16+ are fully vaccinated according to the Maryland Department of Health

Reported by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on May 9th:. As of May 8th, Howard County leads the state with 55.5% of eligible residents 16+ are fully vaccinated according to the Maryland Department of Health. We continue to work with the Howard County Health Department and the State to ensure residents receive the vaccine safely and efficiently, as we receive supply.