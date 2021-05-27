Cancel
Military

VIDEO: Stan By: US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Backs Up Afghan Withdrawal Amid Taliban Attacks

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.S. withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, it recently sent the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group for a replenishment at sea. Video shows the carrier, nicknamed “Mighty Ike” in honor of its namesake, during the replenishment on May 21 with the fast-combat support ship USNS Arctic in the Arabian Sea as it continues its mission to support the withdrawal.

