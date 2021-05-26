May 26 - The Alida launches The Lost Square Cinema Club

Some interesting news this weekend as we learned Serenity Forge will launch Doki Doki Literature Club Plus this month. The original 2017 game was a major indie hit for developer Team Salvato and publisher and co-developer Serenity Forge, as people were drawn into the cryptic storyline and music that was both insane and cringy, but also fun to play as the weirdest dating sim you'll ever pick up. This version of the game, which comes with a ton of bonus content and side stories, will be released for PC and all three major consoles (including next-gen) on June 30th for $15. What's more, there will be a physical copy released worldwide in July that you can currently pre-order which comes with a bunch of bonuses like the soundtrack, stickers, and small figures. You can check out the trailer and more info on the game below.