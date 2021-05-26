Cancel
May 26 - The Alida launches The Lost Square Cinema Club

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 - The Alida's signature rooftop bar, The Lost Square, will host a new outdoor movie series called 'The Lost Square Cinema Club.'. Launching this Thursday, May 27, The Lost Square invites guests to enjoy the ambiance of the Plant Riverside District as they watch classic movie favorites. The Lost Square Cinema Club will provide complimentary popcorn, and a dedicated cocktail server will deliver made-to-order cocktails throughout the evening. Light summer-inspired bites and concession-style snacks will be available for purchase.

www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
