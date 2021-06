Applications for the Heritage Livestock Microgrants Program are now open! Submit your application today at http://bit.ly/TLCMicrogrant. In 2020, The Livestock Conservancy awarded more than $22,000 to farmers, ranchers, and shepherds raising endangered breeds of livestock and poultry across the country. Now in its fourth year, the Microgrants Program continues to put funding into the hands of our most important conservation partners – the people doing the hard work day after day to steward these genetic treasures for the security of tomorrow’s food and fiber systems.