BLACKFOOT – One of the oldest events if not the oldest event in rodeo is calf roping. Now called tie down roping, except by the true old-timers in the game, calf roping started on the ranches, when a cowboy was out riding the range, looking for strays and if he came across one, he generally would rope the calf, tie him so he couldn’t get away and then proceed to build a fire, heat up a branding iron and brand the calf right there, so as to deter rustlers from stealing the calf down the road.