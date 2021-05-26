May 26 - Georgia Tech-Savannah introduces new Professional Leadership certificate
May 26, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is introducing a Professional Leadership certificate program which will run from August 2021 – May 2022. This new program has been developed for emerging leaders to accelerate their careers through education and self-discovery, and for professionals in corporations and organizations that have demonstrated leadership qualities through experience and engagement.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com