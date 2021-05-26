Cancel
Savannah, GA

May 26 - Georgia Tech-Savannah introduces new Professional Leadership certificate

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is introducing a Professional Leadership certificate program which will run from August 2021 – May 2022. This new program has been developed for emerging leaders to accelerate their careers through education and self-discovery, and for professionals in corporations and organizations that have demonstrated leadership qualities through experience and engagement.

www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

SCCPSS holding in-person graduations this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County high school seniors will be walking across the stage starting Monday to receive their diplomas. This will be the first in-person graduation ceremony to be held in a year because of the pandemic. Many of the seniors WTOC spoke with said the hardest part...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University to host job expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for work, a local staffing agency is holding a socially distanced event for you. Horizon Staffing, Domino’s and Saint Leo University-Savannah Center are hosting a job expo. Horizon Staffing has many essential positions that need immediate filling such as warehouse positions, Equipment...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, andLife Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Looking for a job? FedEx is adding 800 new positions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Residents react to Georgia ending federal unemployment benefits. FedEx Ground has announced it's hiring more than 800 people at its Savannah location. The open positions will mainly be for package handlers, who load and unload the deliveries. Most of the positions may become full-time opportunities...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah State sorority saving young lives through water safety lessons

Minority children are three times more likely to die from drowning in Georgia than their non-minority counterparts. In fact, Georgia ranks number seven nationally in drowning deaths in children under 4 years old. This is why local members of Alpha Iota Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. reach out...
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Approximately 4,200 Degrees Conferred During Georgia Southern’s 2021 Spring Commencement Ceremonies

This week, approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, masters, specialist and doctoral degrees in six Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the Savannah Convention...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Kimberly Ballard-Washington Named President of Savannah State University

The Board of Regents today named Kimberly Ballard-Washington president of Savannah State University, effective immediately. Ballard-Washington has served as Savannah State’s interim president since President Cheryl Dozier retired in June 2019. Prior to her appointment as interim president, she practiced law for 20 years advising the public universities and colleges within USG.
Savannah, GAPosted by
Savannah Times

These jobs are hiring in Savannah — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Savannah-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Inside Outside Sales Representative No Cold Calling; 2. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 3. Retail Merchandiser; 4. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Sales Representative (Work From Home); 6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 7. Local Owner-Operator Port Dray Truck Driver; 8. Retail Merchandiser;
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University hosts military appreciation with free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is Military Appreciation Month and what better way to say “Thank You” to our military men and women, than by giving them a free meal. Saint Leo University-Savannah Center and Culver’s on Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah have teamed up to show some appreciation to our Armed Forces.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Unexpected costs with new Tybee Island Marine Science Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is open, there are still plenty of things city officials say need to be done. The city is now figuring out how to pay for some unexpected extras. During last week’s council meeting, City Manager Shawn Gillen...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Coastal Care Partners is Working with Local Churches to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine

Coastal Care Partners is working with local churches to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Hitch Village Neighborhood residents ages 12 and older on Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 12PM at Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Colbert Street, Savannah. Pastor Ricardo Manuel of Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said that they have met with several area pastors who agree that it is important to make the vaccine more accessible to people throughout the community.
Savannah, GAWTGS

FedEx Ground hiring over 800 people in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — FedEx Ground is hiring more than 800 people in Savannah, according to a release. Open positions are available for package handlers to load and unload packages. FedEx said many of these positions may become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response...