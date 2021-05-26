State Rep. Giddings files for lt. gov. race

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Friday repealing another executive order the lieutenant governor used to ban state and local governments from mandating masks in response to COVID-19. Gov. Little issues a statement Friday morning calling Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's actions "over-the-top" an act of "tyranny" and a "self-serving political stunt." You can read the governor's full response below. Lt. Gov. McGeachin had been acting governor while Gov. Little was out of state at a conference in Tennessee. On May 27, she signed an executive order terminating any mask mandates enacted by state agencies, public schools, and local governments; it did not target private businesses. In a statement on her social media account Lt. Gov. McGeachin said mask mandates infringed on rights and liberties of people.