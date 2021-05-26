newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

State Rep. Giddings files for lt. gov. race

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-D7) announced last Friday, May 21, she has filed paperwork to run for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. “I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative,” she stated in a prepared release. “Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it. As lieutenant governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn,” declared Giddings.

