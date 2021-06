When the course selections for the 2021-2022 school year opened up at Buena Vista High School, the new drone class was nearly full in no time. Adam Fuller, who teaches career and technical education, called it a “fast and furious sign-up process” in which students came from multiple approaches: those with high math levels and interested in engineering, kids interested in drones for sports applications, and also those with a leaning toward cinema and videography. He said there were almost equal numbers of boys and girls signing on.