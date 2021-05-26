Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in The Match

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Tournament over the weekend, but he said Wednesday he still has "some unfinished business." That's winning The Match with playing partner Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and the two will return July 6 to face Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the latest turn at the event. It will be played at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., and televised by TNT beginning at 5 p.m. ET.