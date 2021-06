Here's the thing. Best Picture winners are great, and an edge-of-your-seat thriller is hard to beat, but on a team call last week, we got to talking about all of the "just okay, but totally pleasant" movies we've been watching recently. As things begin to open back up, we've found ourselves craving movies where everything turns out okay—the protagonist's Italian house renovation comes together in the end (and the contractor is a stud) and everyone is unnaturally, but adorably, witty. We're watching movies that have maybe a few twists and turns, but reliably stable, wholesome endings where everyone's happy—including us. We shared a few of our favorites below, to add to your "to watch "list: