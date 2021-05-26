SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF(S): STEVEN NICKS AND LYNN NICKS; AND JAMES A. MCCUNE. DEFENDANT(S): TONYA DAVIS; AND THE ESTATE OF LANAE PEACE. You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.www.chaffeecountytimes.com