Dinwiddie County, VA

27615 Flank Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23805

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 27615 Flank Rd. Ideal starter home or for those looking to downsize. This 960 square feet rancher style home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 full Bath with hardwood floors. Oversized front window lets in plenty of natural light into the family room. Has a large kitchen with separate dining area, and a laundry/ utility room with a side entrance. Storage shed in the back is great for lawn mower storage. This property is very well positioned in a very convenient location - rural, private and quiet, yet close to I85 and I95. Small town living without the urban noise and traffic! Can also make a great investment property. Sold As-Is, but was rented out right before coming on the market!

