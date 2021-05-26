Cancel
Chaffee County, CO

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Chaffee County Times
 15 days ago

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking submissions of proposals from firms for a Sub-Area Transportation and Utility Plan for the Townsite of Nathrop, with the intent of creating a guiding document for improvements to local and regional roads, multimodal transportation network and interconnectedness, as well as consideration for how lots/rights-of-way and utilities may efficiently and effectively be combined for future development within the Nathrop Townsite.

www.chaffeecountytimes.com
