REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Chaffee County Times is seeking to fill its staff reporter position. The position covers town trustee meetings, school boards and other standard beat items; the stuff we have to cover. What makes this community news job unique is the opportunity to report on our expansive public lands and the outdoors recreation and tourism that is the lifeblood of the valley’s economy. We’re an award-winning weekly newspaper that operates like a daily, with an established web and social media presence for breaking and developing news. We’re a newspaper in a two stoplight town that has a big reach. This challenge is right for the professional with vision, commitment and the ability to think creatively across print and online mediums. Photography skills are essential to this job. While not an entry-level position, recent college graduates with demonstrable experience will be considered. Send cover letter stating your interest in the position and resume to: editor@ chaffeecountytimes.com.