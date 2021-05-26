REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking submissions of proposals from firms for a Sub-Area Transportation and Utility Plan for the Townsite of Nathrop, with the intent of creating a guiding document for improvements to local and regional roads, multimodal transportation network and interconnectedness, as well as consideration for how lots/rights-of-way and utilities may efficiently and effectively be combined for future development within the Nathrop Townsite.www.chaffeecountytimes.com