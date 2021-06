After a fairly lacklustre RTX 3080 Ti launch from NVIDIA, we have a bit more of the same today! The new 3070 Ti’s are dropping, and not only will it probably be near impossible to get one, but the prices also won’t be great. As we saw with the recent 3080 Ti launch, even some retailers were increasing the prices astronomically! However, some were not, and companies like SCAN here in the UK did their best to keep prices where they should be! Either way, it’s so hard to get excited about new GPU launches these days as there isn’t enough stock, prices are crazy, and we have bots and scalpers wearing out their F5 keys like there is no tomorrow.