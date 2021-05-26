Sean Murphy-Bunting

Ezring: Early starters typically boast a combination of advanced technique and strong athletic traits. Sean Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage. He is patient, engages with proper timing and rarely lunges ahead of his base. Further, he has persistent hands to reengage should his punches be swiped away. Perhaps his most impressive trait is his advanced understanding of hand counters. Specifically, Rhyan uses a trap technique to negate long-arm moves. What’s more, the Bruins’ star has the wherewithal to recover when defenders force him onto his heels. In addition to his technical refinement, Rhyan is an NFL athlete. The talented lineman has stellar upper body strength and heavy hands to displace defenders. Moreover, he uses his whole frame to generate power and kick defenders out of gaps in the run game. Additionally, the experienced tackle has impressive grip strength to sustain blocks. The California native has sufficient short-area burst and can reach the second and third levels in the run game. In pass protection, he has sufficient quickness to mirror up the outside track. Rhyan’s skill set is rounded out by his intelligence. He has reliable vision in the run game to find his assignment and address his opponent. Further, he has held his own against some of the best pass rushers in the nation. Rhyan has guard-tackle versatility, though he should be used outside in the NFL.