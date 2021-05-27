SAG-AFTRA Appoints Duncan Crabtree-Ireland as New National Executive Director

David Nevins’ footprint at ViacomCBS is about to get a whole lot more digital, again. The man of many titles over at Shari Redstone’s shop is about to lose one and get a one, if you get what I mean? Deadline has confirmed that Showtime boss and CBS Chief Content Officer Nevins is in talks of taking on a major role overseeing content for Paramount+. The new gig would be streamlined to primarily focus on scripted content for the streamer, I hear.