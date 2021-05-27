SAG-AFTRA Appoints Duncan Crabtree-Ireland as New National Executive Director

Cancel
SAG-AFTRA announced on Wednesday that COO Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will succeed David White as the guild’s new national executive director starting on June 21. Having served as White’s second-in-command since 2010 and as the union’s general counsel since 2006, Crabtree-Ireland’s promotion was confirmed in a special meeting of the SAG-AFTRA National Board of Directors, which approved with 64.8% of the vote.

