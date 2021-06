Mackenzie Scott is giving away money at a rapid rate, but her philanthropic efforts still didn't outpace what she brought in last year, The New York Times reports. Scott, who was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and was heavily involved in the early days of the company, is one of the richest people in the world, and she's pledged to donate a majority of her wealth to philanthropic causes. In 2020, a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, Scott gave away nearly $6 billion to 500 different organizations.