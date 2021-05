LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson has been named to the AHL All-Rookie team, as voted on by coaches, players, and members of the media. The 24-year-old appeared in 23 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He led AHL rookies, and ranked second among all goaltenders, with 16 wins. He also ranked second in the AHL and led all rookies with a 1.96 goals-against average, and his two shutouts were tied for the league lead.