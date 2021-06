CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 27, May 28, June 1 and June 2:. • Melissa Ann Gautz, 34, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 Haring Township. A sentencing agreement would allow for her to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code if she qualifies and remains compliant on bond. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with the condition of testing with community corrections, and she must not use or possess any controlled substances unless prescribed by a licensed physician. She also can not consume alcohol.