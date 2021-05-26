Town Videos and Meeting Recordings Now Available Online

Recordings for past town meetings are now available online on the Town of Nederland YouTube channel! Whether you couldn’t attend a meeting, want to review past events, or keep up with what’s going on around town, all of our public meetings will be available in one spot. You can find the channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCknLzh_H3jXUCHNN2r-H37w, or by going to nederlandco.org, and clicking ‘Videos’ at the top of the page.