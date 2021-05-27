Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

California Senate approves taking badges from bad officers

By DON THOMPSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZCVn_0aCZUXen00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Wednesday advanced three criminal justice reform bills, including one that could end the careers of bad apple police officers, an idea that failed last year despite broad public outrage over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

But even some supporters made it clear the Senate-approved bill needs more work in the Assembly to clear up what they called vague language and rebalance a disciplinary board they said could be biased against law enforcement.

Senators separately advanced bills reducing money bail to $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies, and limiting the use of criminal enhancements that can add many years to offenders’ sentences.

The police officer disciplinary measure would add the nation’s most populous state to the 46 that already have ways to decertify officers. Hawaii, New Jersey and Rhode Island do not have such a law.

The bill by Los Angeles-area Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford is designed to stop officers who have been convicted of serious crimes or fired due to misconduct, including violating someone’s civil rights, from moving to another police department. It would create a mandatory new state license, or certification, that could then be revoked.

“It’s easier to lose a license for giving a bad perm than it is for killing an unarmed man,” Bradford said, noting that the state already licenses many other professions from doctors to barbers.

The same bill puts new limits on police immunity from being sued for civil rights abuses, though Bradford had to scale back that portion of his measure when it nearly failed to clear a Senate committee.

The measure passed on a 26-9 vote with Republicans opposed, though none spoke against it.

“This is the right thing to do. And a no vote on this measure says I’m fine with leaving the knee on the neck of Californians, I’m fine with leaving a knee on the neck of Americans, especially people of color,” Bradford, who is Black, said in a reference to Floyd’s death.

On the Senate floor he related his own experiences being unjustly stopped by police and listed by name many who have died in such confrontations.

Several fellow Democratic senators echoed law enforcement organizations’ objections that Bradford’s proposed nine-member disciplinary board would contain just two police representatives and seven members with professional or personal backgrounds opposing police misconduct.

“It certainly seems to skew toward folks who are going to be pretty skeptical of police,” said Sen. Ben Allen during the 75-minute debate.

Sen. Sydney Kamlager countered that the board would not necessarily be biased if it included people of color.

“Have some faith in people,” she said. “News flash: Black folks, brown folks are pretty conservative when it comes to law enforcement. We like to be safe too.”

Sen. Henry Stern was among those saying legal definitions in the bill are too ambiguous and must be tightened in the Assembly.

Stern also said there was an underlying tension against white senators like himself who supported the bill but want improvements - “that somehow it is racist to ask questions, especially if you are white.”

“It is unfair and it is unbecoming of this body to castigate or to demonize colleagues based on their race,” said Stern, whose district includes Thousand Oaks and other suburbs north of Los Angeles.

He added later that “We need to make sure that as we go after the worst — the people who dishonor this profession — that we’re not also deterring young people from going out to be good officers, because we still need law enforcement officials in the state of California who have honor and who want to serve.”

Senators advanced the bail reform bill after voters in November defeated a law what would have ended cash bail in favor of risk assessments.

Opponents have said that legally binds the Legislature, since voters have spoken, but Democratic Sen. Robert Hertzberg argued that his bill reforms the existing system without ending it. He said it implements a ruling in April by the California Supreme Court that judges must consider suspects’ ability to pay when they set bail.

It also provides that bail must be refunded if criminal charges are eventually dropped or dismissed or if the defendant shows up for all required court appearances.

It passed on a party-line vote along with the third measure, which would implement a recommendation from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Committee on the Revision of the Penal Code that judges should limit their use of more than 150 sentencing enhancements.

It says judges generally shouldn’t impose enhancements if the offense isn’t violent; is related to mental health issues, childhood trauma or prior victimization; or is triggered by an old conviction, particularly if someone was a juvenile. They should also consider if the enhancement would bring “a disparate racial impact,” if a gun used in the crime was unloaded, and if the enhancement could bring a prison sentence topping 20 years.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
254K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Stern
Person
Steven Bradford
Person
George Floyd
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Senate#Minneapolis Police#Legislature#Cash Bail#Ap#Assembly#Democratic#Republicans#Californians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Voting debate roils Washington but leaves many voters cold

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Brenda Martinez, a 19-year-old community college student, thinks the government should help immigrant students more. Donald Huffman is worried about turning 50 next week with no work available because the federal government is delaying the pipelines he usually helps build. Binod Neupane, who just moved to Texas to research alternative fuels, wants action on climate change.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Michigan House approves bills to broaden organ donation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People with a disability or a positive HIV test could not be discriminated against during the organ transplant process under legislation the Michigan House passed this past week. Though the federal Americans with Disabilities Act bans discrimination on the basis of disability during the organ transplant...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Hit by a ransomware attack? Your payment may be deductible

WASHINGTON (AP) — As ransomware attacks surge, the FBI is doubling down on its guidance to affected businesses: Don’t pay the cybercriminals. But the U.S. government also offers a little-noticed incentive for those who do pay: The ransoms may be tax deductible. The IRS offers no formal guidance on ransomware...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 1:55 a.m. EDT

Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office. Biden credited scientists, companies, the American people and his whole-of-government effort. The president noted that the widespread vaccination campaign had set the stage for most Americans to have a relatively normal summer as businesses reopen and employers hire. “We’re heading into a very different summer compared to last year,” the president said. “A bright summer. Prayerfully, a summer of joy.” But as Biden marks one milestone, he is in danger of failing to meet another: his target to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth, in a little over two weeks.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Democrats see springboard for health care in high court win

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the Affordable Care Act now secure in the framework of the nation’s health care programs, Democrats are eager to leap above and beyond. They want to expand insurance coverage for working-age people and their families, add new benefits to Medicare for older people and reduce prescription drug costs for patients and taxpayers.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Cities opting out of Indiana’s suits against opioid makers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several Indiana cities have opted out of the state’s pending lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors, reasoning that they will likely see more cash from their own litigation filed in response to the nation’s opioid epidemic. The suburban Indianapolis cities of Fishers and Noblesville recently joined Indianapolis,...