Five New York landlords aiming to overturn the strict rent law the state passed in 2019 are appealing in federal court. “On June 14, 2019, the New York Legislature passed the most sweeping and onerous rent-control provisions the United States has ever seen,” the suit says. It argues that the law “made rent stabilization permanent in the state; closed off every viable opportunity for owners of rent-stabilized property to exit the residential rental market; ensured that rent-stabilized units will not be profitable in the long run; and instantly reduced the value of rent-stabilized properties by between 20% and 40%.