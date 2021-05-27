Hudson Yard’s Vessel reopens after suicides with new rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A public sculpture on Manhattan’s west side will reopen to visitors this week but with new rules for access and a ticket fee, after three suicides at the site brought about a temporary closure.

The New York Times reported that the Vessel, the centerpiece at the Hudson Yards development, will reopen on Friday. It had been closed to the public since January.

Under the new rules, anyone who wants to climb the stairways and platforms that make up the 150-foot-high sculpture in the shape of an inverted beehive must be in a pair or group; no one is allowed to climb solo, the Times said.

There is now also a $10 fee for those 6 years old and older, although a limited number of free tickets will be available daily.

The Times said the Related Companies, the developer, had not raised the height of walkway barriers.

Lowell Kern, the chairman of the local community board, told the Times it wasn’t enough.

“The only way to prevent future tragedies is to raise the height of the barriers,” he said.

The Vessel was created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick and opened in March 2019.