NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana remained undefeated in conference play, while ULM upset Liberty in the lone non-conference matchup of the week. In the week’s most-anticipated matchup—a rematch of the first two Sun Belt Football Championship Games and a meeting of 4-1 teams that received votes in this week’s national polls—Louisiana outpaced App State, 41-13, in front of a national television audience on Tuesday night on ESPN2. The win was the Ragin’ Cajuns second-straight over the Mountaineers and moved the club to 15-3 in games played at Cajun Field under head coach Billy Napier.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO