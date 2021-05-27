Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,507 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 8.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.