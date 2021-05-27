Cancel
Prospect Hill Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProspect Hill Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
