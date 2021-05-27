Prospect Hill Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.