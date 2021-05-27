Prospect Hill Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Prospect Hill Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com