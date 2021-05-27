Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.