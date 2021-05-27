Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com