Maine officials urge businesses to hire foreign workers

CHICAGO and NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Today, Envoy Global and New American Economy (NAE) released a new report showing that despite the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a shortage of highly skilled workers to meet the persistent demand of American employers. While many businesses are seeking to expand, the United States’ outdated immigration system and continued travel restrictions may prolong and exacerbate the shortage of high-skilled workers, hindering a fast and successful economic recovery. Failure to enable employers to fill critical workforce gaps hampers their ability to fulfill their economic potential, stymieing economic growth nationwide. These findings support the argument that more responsive employment-based immigration policies may help the U.S. economy bounce back faster and more robustly from the COVID-19 pandemic.