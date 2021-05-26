Cancel
Dealers experiencing a shortage of new bicycles to sell

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) Now that the warm weather has returned and the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, people are getting outside and having fun. However, if they're looking to buy a new bicycle, it's not easy. Rick Norsten of Rick's Cycling in Downtown Willmar says there is a bicycle shortage. He says bikes have been in high demand through the pandemic, and at the same time manufacturers and shippers have had worker and container shortages and bottlenecks getting through customs...

www.willmarradio.com
