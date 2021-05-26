Dealers experiencing a shortage of new bicycles to sell
(Willmar MN-) Now that the warm weather has returned and the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, people are getting outside and having fun. However, if they're looking to buy a new bicycle, it's not easy. Rick Norsten of Rick's Cycling in Downtown Willmar says there is a bicycle shortage. He says bikes have been in high demand through the pandemic, and at the same time manufacturers and shippers have had worker and container shortages and bottlenecks getting through customs...www.willmarradio.com