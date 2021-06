This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. Everyone wants to increase their web traffic for myriad reasons, but you have to ensure you’re aiming at the right targets. That’s why choosing the right SEO keywords is essential for your cannabis brand. It doesn’t seem like it’s that hard, right? Actually, cannabis SEO can be tricky to navigate, which is why working with an exceptional cannabis SEO agency such as NisonCo PR is the best move you can make. In any case, let’s help you with what you came here for today: how to identify the right cannabis SEO keywords for your brand.