Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.29.