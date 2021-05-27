Cancel
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

5/26/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. 5/19/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. 5/18/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 812 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 523,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MNRL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.
Marketscom-unik.info

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYIEY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $85.00

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AZZ (AZZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AZZ (NYSE: AZZ):. 6/14/2021 – AZZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Increases By 39.0%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MarketsWKRB News

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Softwaretickerreport.com

Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Guidewire Software (GWRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) recently:. 6/16/2021 – Guidewire Software was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. 6/3/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.29.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstickerreport.com

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/11/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. 6/11/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

6/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00. 6/3/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to...