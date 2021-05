About 41 percent of new cases were found in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. Seven new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oregon for Monday, May 10, raising the state's death toll to 2,528, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Oregon Health Authority reported 833 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 190,804. As has been true most days, the Portland metro area is the hardest hit in the state, with 342 of the state's 833 new cases in the tri-county area: 156 in Multnomah; 94 in Washington; and 92 in...