Maryland State

Former Maryland attorney general Gansler runs for governor

stardem.com
 15 days ago

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler announced Tuesday he is running for governor. Gansler, a Democrat, announced his campaign for next year’s election with a video focusing on four major policy areas. They include providing affordable childcare for all Maryland families and making the state a leader in the fight against climate change. He also is campaigning on implementing universal pre-kindergarten and legalizing and taxing marijuana.

www.stardem.com
