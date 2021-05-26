Former Maryland attorney general Gansler runs for governor
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler announced Tuesday he is running for governor. Gansler, a Democrat, announced his campaign for next year’s election with a video focusing on four major policy areas. They include providing affordable childcare for all Maryland families and making the state a leader in the fight against climate change. He also is campaigning on implementing universal pre-kindergarten and legalizing and taxing marijuana.www.stardem.com