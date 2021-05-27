Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have now gone 2 weeks without rain in the panhandle and the dry pattern looks like it will hold through the end of the month with the exception of a chance of rain this Saturday. For tonight we will see patchy fog w/lows in the 60s. Expect more sunshine Thursday w/highs in the 80s (coast) and near 90 (inland). Winds will turn SW at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. It will be hot and dry for Friday, but rain chances return to the area this weekend as a cold front approaches. The chances Saturday will be 30-40%, but most of that pushes south of us on Sunday.