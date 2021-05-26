GOP ask Walz to reinstate unemployment work requirements, surrender emergency powers

Today, Governor Polis signed into law the third of three bills this legislative session aimed at improving how Colorado administers and delivers long-term care services and supports to members enrolled in Colorado Medicaid. Today’s bill signing for HB21-1227 authorizes the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (the Department) to develop clear and predetermined criteria, to analyze and enforce a “demonstration of need” as part of the process to determine where and when a new Colorado Medicaid nursing facility can open when they apply for Colorado Medicaid certification. Any nursing facility certified prior to June 30, 2021, is exempt from the new requirement. Additionally, the bill allows the Department to exempt nursing facilities with 5 or fewer Medicaid beds from the current reimbursement methodology and instead require the facilities to be reimbursed at the statewide average rate.