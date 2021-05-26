newsbreak-logo
GOP ask Walz to reinstate unemployment work requirements, surrender emergency powers

By Scott McClallen
thecentersquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House GOP is asking Gov. Tim Walz to drop his emergency powers under which he waived work requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits. Four House Republicans allege the state's boosted $300/week unemployment benefits are persuading Minnesotans to stay home. They say Walz’s Executive Order...

www.thecentersquare.com
Indiana Stateballstatedailynews.com

Indiana to reintroduce work-search requirement for unemployment benefits

Hoosiers applying for unemployment benefits will again be required to provide proof of actively searching for work beginning June 1, per a May 11 executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, work-search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating...
Economyyournewsnet.com

Unemployment Ends For Gig Workers

Most of the U-S has been surviving off unemployment benefits after the pandemic forced businesses to close. For those out of work, the extra three hundred dollars a week provided by the federal government - on top of normal state benefits - can be a huge help. Now over 14...
EconomyCNET

Unemployment update: Nearly half of US states are ending $300 enhanced benefits early

What is happening with unemployment benefits today? As part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021, the federal government authorized an extra $300 a week in jobless aid and extended pandemic unemployment assistance for the self-employed, with an expiration date of Sept. 6. However, governors in 24 states have pledged to cancel their participation in these programs early, leaving millions of struggling Americans in the lurch this summer.
Jackson, MSPosted by
CBS News

One state reckons with ending pay boost for 90,000 unemployed residents

Jackson, Mississippi — Katrina Folks says she has tried everything she can think of to find work since losing her job in September because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 39-year-old mother from Hattiesburg used to do data entry at a law firm, and she has health issues that require her to work from home. She said she has been doing three interviews a week and bought WiFi and a computer to try to make herself a stronger job candidate. But she hasn't been able to find work that will accommodate her weekly doctor's appointments.
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Minnesota lawmakers take $52 billion budget talk private, divides on key issues remain

ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers this week pressed on with their attempts to negotiate a $52 billion state budget and almost all of their conversations took place in secret. More than a week after the Minnesota Legislature adjourned without tackling its biggest responsibility for the year, a dozen working groups met to hammer out specifics of how money for schools, public safety, roads and bridges and health care programs should be spent. Because they were not in formal session, all but two opted to hold their meetings privately, with no public access.
Public HealthPosted by
Audacy

GOP calls for Walz to end COVID unemployment check program

State Republicans want Governor Walz to end the weekly $300 supplemental unemployment insurance check related to COVID relief. The state GOP says employers are struggling to find employees, arguing the people getting the check are choosing to not search for work. Walz says it’s an example of the invisible hand...
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Highest Unemployment

The first few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, American unemployment rates reached the highest levels since The Great Depression. That has improved substantially and the national jobless rate currently hovers around 6%. However, that remains much higher than in early 2020 when unemployment was at a five-decade low, at 3.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics […]
Health Servicesstateofreform.com

Bills to improve long-term care signed into law

Today, Governor Polis signed into law the third of three bills this legislative session aimed at improving how Colorado administers and delivers long-term care services and supports to members enrolled in Colorado Medicaid. Today’s bill signing for HB21-1227 authorizes the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (the Department) to develop clear and predetermined criteria, to analyze and enforce a “demonstration of need” as part of the process to determine where and when a new Colorado Medicaid nursing facility can open when they apply for Colorado Medicaid certification. Any nursing facility certified prior to June 30, 2021, is exempt from the new requirement. Additionally, the bill allows the Department to exempt nursing facilities with 5 or fewer Medicaid beds from the current reimbursement methodology and instead require the facilities to be reimbursed at the statewide average rate.
Politicsmarketplace.org

Nearly half of states will cut short federal jobless benefits

Just over 400,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, the lowest number since the pandemic began and a sign of economic momentum as the U.S. gets the coronavirus under control. But it’s still not quite back to “normal” — or what normal was before the pandemic, when most weeks averaged about half as many unemployment claims.
EconomyHuffingtonPost

Some GOP States Swapping Unemployment Benefits For 'Return To Work Bonuses'

Republican governors in four states want to give people receiving unemployment benefits a bonus payment if they return to work. Twenty-four states have said they’ll soon cancel the extra $300 per week and other benefits Congress created to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Those include Montana, Arizona, New Hampshire and Oklahoma, where governors are now adding bonuses.