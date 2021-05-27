Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

DEA tracks suitcase packed with drugs traveling on Amtrak to Jacksonville

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 23 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) waited at the Jacksonville Amtrak station for a suitcase packed with illegal drugs Wednesday morning.

The DEA said a man traveling from New York State was arrested in Jacksonville.

Agents said they believe the man was bringing the suitcases to Jacksonville and he did not have plans to travel elsewhere after he arrived.

A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, sent multiple photos into the Action News Jax newsroom as it all unfolded.

The pictures show what appears to be two suitcases filled with drugs. There’s also several federal agents and police dogs surrounding the scene.

Action News Jax Law & Safety Expert Dale Carson said it is a federal violation to travel with drugs on a train.

Carson, who has experience as an FBI agent and trained with the DEA, said law enforcement likely tracked the suitcase from New York and were waiting to see who picked it up in Jacksonville. “The suitcases themselves are transported because they’re loaded on. But the passenger who loaded them on may step off the train,” Carson explained. “Then that person picks up the baggage and delivers it to a safe house where they break it apart and distribute it.”

Carson said agents usually track suitcases for the entire trip to see where they end up.

Action News Jax asked the DEA for the suspect’s name or what kind of drugs were being transported, a representative could not provide any further details at this time.

